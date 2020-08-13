BS6 Yamaha MT-15 Becomes Slightly Costlier Than Before

Yamaha’s MT-15 is an attractive looking motorcycle, and finds buyers based on its looks alone. It might be a little on the premium side but the streetfighter tries to make up for it with the performance it has on offer. Though we get the toned-down version of the MT-15, it has still seen a successful run in our country. It is a season of price hikes where manufacturers are trying to cover up the additional input costs and trying to make up for the losses incurred during the lockdown.

Updated pricing

The Yamaha MT-15 has fell prey to the recent wave of price hikes too. All the three colour options available have become costlier by INR 1,000. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the MT-15 has received a bump in price. The range now starts at INR 1,39,900 instead of its previous asking price of INR 1,38,900.

The starting price is for Metallic Black and Dark Matt Blue while the Ice Flue Vermillion variant now costs INR 1,40,900. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle remains mechanically and cosmetically unchanged. It is powered by the same 155cc motor which produces 18.5 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. The mill comes with liquid-cooling and Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) which makes the MT-15 a peppy and fun-to-ride motorcycle. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Other standard features include a digital speedometer, LED headlamps, and tail lights, dual-disc brakes, and single-channel ABS.

MT-15 isn’t the only Yamaha which has received a price hike in recent times. Sometime back, Yamaha R-15 too received a slight bump in price. Yamaha R15 carries the Japanese bikemaker’s baton in their Indian operations. Ever since it was introduced a decade ago, it has remained an absolute favourite among young motorcyclists of our country. Some buy it for the way it looks while some because of its amazing handling characteristics and performance on offer. It has spanned over 3 generations now and all the generations of this revered 150cc sportsbike has managed to churn out good numbers. Apart from being a thorough performer, it is also an expensive motorcycle.

The first BS6 iteration of the motorcycle was launched at a starting price of INR 1,45,300. Back in May, it received its first price hike and now, Yamaha has increased the prices of the R15 V3.0 once again! The price varies according to the colour you choose. It has 3 colour options – Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight. All the three colour options of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 now costs INR 2,100 more. The thunder grey remains the most affordable of the lot and is now priced at INR 1,47,900. The racing blue variant will now set you back by INR 1,49,000. The dark knight variant remains the most expensive one and is now priced at INR 1,50,000. Despite the price hike, the R15 V3.0 remains one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. It also serves as a brilliant beginner’s tool for someone who wants to take up track riding. For the BS6 version, the R15 V3.0 received a side stand engine cut-off switch, a radial rear tyre and dual horn as a standard offering.