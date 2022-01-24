Audi Q7 Facelift Finally Gets A Launch Date!

Audi’s flagship SUV is ready to be back. After close to two years in the waiting, Audi Q7 will run on our roads again, but this time in a new avatar. Furthermore, now the 2022 Audi Q7 also gets a launch date. The car is set to launch on the 3rd of February. The bookings for this car have been open for quite some time now, and you can book your SUV at a token price of ₹5 Lakh.

A Quick Recap

The new car gets subtle bits and changes that make it look meaner and more aggressive. At the front, we see a new octagonal grille with horizontal and vertical slats, with an all-around chrome treatment. The headlamps are much sharper and edgy-looking. The car gets a grey diffuser L-shaped indents on the sides and a mesh grille. Even the bonnet now features more solid character lines. Along the side, we get to see slim wheel arches and side skid plates all covered in grey. The car now rides on much larger 19-inch wheels as standard, with low-profile rubber stretched over them. Around the back, we see new slim LED taillights and a chrome strip running along the boot lid. The rear diffuser offers a new design as well.

The interior gets a new dashboard, with Audi’s twin touchscreen infotainment system featuring a 10.1-inch main screen and an 8.6-inch side screen for climate control. It also gets a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and a flat-bottom sports steering wheel. The dashboard and the center console get a dual-tone finish in piano black and brushed aluminum, and it also gets ambient lighting. It gets a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and an electric tailgate. The 2022 iteration of the Q7 will be available in two trim levels; Premium Plus and Technology.

Performance

The major highlight of the car rests under the hood. The Q7 facelift will be powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This power unit is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission. The car produces 340HP of power and 500Nm of torque. Power is put down by all four wheels thanks to the Quattro AWD system. The company also claims that the car has an all-electric range of 43Km, because of the hybrid system