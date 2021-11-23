Audi Q5 Is BACK! Launched At INR 58.93 Lakh

The Audi Q5 has finally made a comeback as the German carmaker has launched the facelifted version of the Q5 at INR 58.93 lakh. The said price is for the 2021 Audi Q5 Premium Plus variant and Rs 63.77 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India) for the 2021 Audi Q5 Technology variant. We have already driven the updated Q5 and we can affirm that the Q5 facelift has turned out to be worth the wait.

Exterior updates

The Q5 family gets a significant raft of visual alterations. Consequently, it gets many styling cues first seen on the Q8 flagship. Upfront, the large grille has a thinner frame that no longer butts up against the headlights.

Some trims will see vertical slats finished in chrome, and the skid plate also being finished in silver instead of black. The S line sporty trim has a black honeycomb pattern grille. The car also gets larger air intakes now and the fog lamp housing is also larger, and more prominent. It gives the bumper a wider, flared look, despite the grille dominating its face. Around the rear, the differences are a little more subtle.

There are new tail lamps and a chunkier ornamental diffuser.

Specs and feature

As far as features are concerned, the new Audi Q5 has a plethora of them. The new Q5 will come with the company’s latest infotainment package called MIB 3 (shared with most other new Audi products), displayed on a new 10.1-inch touchscreen.

MIB 3 boasts 10 times as much processing power as its predecessor, and it now offers cloud-based vehicle customization – if you get into another Audi with MIB 3, you can download your vehicle preferences by logging into the infotainment system. Audi has done away with its rotary controller for the Multimedia Interface, instead of relying on the larger touchscreen for inputs. As always, the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit continues in its newest iteration. There are three design trims to choose from here as well and a suite of navigation and connected-car features.

The facelifted Q5 is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor seen in the Audi A6. In its 45 TFSI iteration, this motor generates 245PS of power and 370Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, while Quattro all-wheel drive will be standard.