Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter Gets A Launch Date

Bengaluru-based Electric startup company Bounce recently announced the launch of its maiden electric scooter in India, Bounce Infinity. This advanced ‘Made in India’ scooter will come equipped with enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features. Bounce announced the launch date of their electric scooter which is 2nd December 2021 and bookings would also commence from the same day. However, deliveries are expected to start by early next year. The electric scooter can be booked by making an initial payment of just Rs 499.

What is it exactly?

The Bounce Infinity boasts a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which customers can take out and charge as per their convenience and requirement. Moreover, with the Infinity, Bounce is offering a unique ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market.

Here, customers have the option to purchase the Bounce Infinity at a highly affordable price without the battery and use Bounce’s battery swapping network instead. Customers pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s swapping network. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 percent compared to conventional scooters.

Since batteries can account for anywhere between 40 and 50 percent of an electric scooter’s cost, removing the price of the battery makes the acquisition of an electric scooter easy on customer pockets. This will drive faster adoption of electric scooters in the Indian market. In parallel, Bounce is rapidly building a wide battery-swapping network, which will serve both its retail customers and its successful ride-sharing business.

Future plans

Besides, earlier this month, it announced investing USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months. Bounce had acquired a 100 percent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and intellectual property. The state-of-the-art plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India.