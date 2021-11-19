Audi Q5 E-Tron Unveiled In China!

Earlier this year, Audi had announced that it is working on an electric SUV specially designed for China. Then during the Auto Shanghai, it unveiled an electric concept called the Audi Concept Shanghai. Today, Audi has finally lifted the curtains off the production model of its Q5 e-Tron for the Chinese market, at the Auto Guangzhou. Audi is a luxury brand under VW. The Q5 e-Tron is the second Audi model developed by VW-SAIC (Shanghai Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd).

Design

The Q5 bears quite a resemblance to its predecessor, the Q4. The Q5 is slightly larger in dimensions to accommodate the third row, as it is a 7-seater. Even after having a third row, the car doesn’t look beefy and contains itself well. At the front, it looks rounded, with its smooth edges, curved arches. The only sharp element upfront are the slim headlights that strike a contrast to the overall look.

Like all-electric cars, the grille is closed off and gets a glass cover. The car comes in a dual-tone color paint finish as well, with the roof and ORVMs covered in black. Along the side, the subtle streaks are greatly complemented by the sharper-looking diamond-cut alloy wheels. The back gives a more lifted look to the car, as the bumper is short. The taillights are slim and connected with a slim red stripe in the middle.

Interior

Over to the interiors, the cabin feels roomy and airy thanks to the panoramic sunroof and the wide dashboard. The touchscreen infotainment system is slightly inclined towards the driver’s side for ease of access while driving. The multi-function steering is flattened at the bottom and at the top for a sportier appeal, and we also get to see a digital instrument cluster. The overall look of the cabin is elevated by a dual-stripe ambient lighting system.

Performance

The car is available in three trim levels; ‘35’, ‘40’, and ‘50’. While the ‘40’ is an RWD powered by an 83.4kWh battery and a motor that puts out 201HP, the’50’ is an all-wheel-drive and has a total output of 302HP. The ‘35’ is the base model with RWD and packs 55kWh and a motor that puts out 177HP.