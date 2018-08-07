Maruti Suzuki Baleno To Wear A Toyota Badge

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation had concluded a basic agreement toward the mutual supply of hybrid and other vehicles between the two companies for the Indian market. It was stated that Suzuki will supply the Baleno and Vitara Brezza vehicle models to Toyota, while Toyota will supply the Corolla vehicle model to Suzuki.

In latest updates, Livemint reports that Maruti Suzuki will supply 25,000 units of the Baleno hatchback every year to Toyota Motors, making it the first cross-badged product between the two manufacturers. The Toyota badged Baleno will be available from the first quarter of next fiscal year.

The Baleno with the Toyota badge will receive some updates that will differentiate the vehicle from the hatchback sold by Maruti Suzuki. The Toyota Baleno will get revised headlights, tail lamp and front grille.

Sources told Livemint, “The decision has already been taken by both the headquarters in Japan and the first vehicle to be launched will be Baleno. The changes to be made have already been approved as well and both the companies have already decided on the number of vehicles to be supplied.”

There is no official announcement about the developments from Toyota Motor Corporation or Suzuki Motor Corporation yet.

Source: Livemint