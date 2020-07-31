Audi India Opens New Service Facility In Delhi NCR

Audi India has reiterated its focus on customer-centric approach with the opening of a new state-of-the-art service facility in Delhi NCR. Spread over a total area of 43,000 sq.ft., Audi Service Delhi West houses 20 bays with an exclusive body shop facility.

This new facility has the capacity to service 40 cars per day in a single shift. Technicians trained by Audi ensure the efficient upkeep of vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet Audi standards.

Commenting on the development, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “I am happy to announce the opening of our new service facility in Delhi NCR with our strong partner Adventure Auto Car India. As a brand, we are firmly committed to widening our sales and service footprint and this is one more step in our journey to enhance the joy of owning an Audi.”

The German automaker confirmed that over the last few weeks it has seen a steady increase in after-sales activity as people prepare themselves to resume their daily lives in the midst of Covid-19. With the growing car parc in the city, Audi Service Delhi West will create easy access for customers in the vicinity.

Vaaman Sehgal, Dealer Principal, Adventure Auto Car India Ltd (Motherson Group) said, “Audi Service Delhi West is an extremely important milestone in our journey as we continue to increase the Audi car park in the national capital. We are proud to continue our strong association with Audi India and look forward to providing hassle-free after-sales support to our customers in the city. We believe in a strong customer-centric approach and this new facility will stand for all things Audi.”

The company further added that its dealerships and workshops are sanitized twice a day including all access points. All sanitized cars, ready for delivery are marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation. Customers can book a service on the Audi India website or via the ‘myAudi Connect’ app and can schedule a car pick-up and drop as per their convenience.

In other news, Audi recently launched the RS7 Sportback in India at a price of Rs 1.94 crore(ex-showroom). It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which makes 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. At the same time, a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (COD) technology allow the best efficiency.