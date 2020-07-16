Audi RS7 Sportback Lands In India; Asks For INR 1.94 Crore

Audi’s first BS6 RS car has gone on sale in India and they are off to an explosive start. The four-ringed brand launched the RS7 Sportback performance-sedan in India at INR 1.94 Crore. The RS7 Sportback recently entered its second generation and is claimed to deliver improved performance and efficiency. Powered by a monster motor, the previous-gen Audi RS7 was one of the most practical, yet, blisteringly fast four-door sedans available in the country. The latest generation is expected to be no different.

The powertrain

The all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback can hit 100kph in a mere 3.6 seconds. Under the hood is a V8 twin-turbo: 4.0L TFSI petrol heart that produces a whopping 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. At the same time, a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (COD) technology allow the best efficiency. RS adaptive air suspension is standard and Audi’s legendary Quattro system is always at hand to provide traction in all conditions.

Exterior

The RS7 shares the stretched and low silhouette with the standard A7, but interestingly enough, the bonnet, front doors and boot lid are the only common body panels. The RS7 is wider and sports a more aggressive frontal styling with massive air dams and a gloss black honeycomb grille. The rear bumper featuring a large diffuser surrounding the RS-typical oval exhausts brings up the tail. 21-inch rims are standard, while 22-inch rims are an option in markets abroad.

Interior

The interior is full of all things new-age with a dual-touchscreen layout for the dash. However, Alcantara trim and an RS steering with large paddle shifters make the cabin look like sportier. Those RS seats are unmissable too with their additional bolstering. The all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback combines exclusivity, customization and personalization. To enable customers to explore the bevvy of features available, Audi India offers an Augmented Reality experience, a first of its kind.

Here are some of the key highlights of the RS7:

The exterior design

Iconic Sportback shape embellished with sharply defined lines.

Flared wheel arches and low stance give it an aggressive race car look.

Flat, single-frame grille features a three-dimensional honeycomb mesh.

High-performance impression accentuated by RS-specific door sills with black inlays.

Light signature: the rear strip of lights feature a striking design.

Spoiler automatically extends from the tail-gate when upwards of 100 km/h.

RS-specific oval exhaust pipes and rear bumper with diffuser highlight sportiness.

Optionally available Panoramic Sunroof

The interior

The interior combines taut, sinewy surfaces with clearly defined contours.

Special RS displays use the Audi virtual cockpit to provide details of tyre pressure, torque, performance, oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration, and G-forces.

Shift light display prompts the driver to go up a gear when the rev limit is reached

Flat-bottomed, fully perforated RS Sport leather steering wheel sports new large RS aluminium shift paddles.

The driver can use steering buttons to enable the new Audi drive select RS1 and RS2 modes. This automatically opens the RS-specific displays in the Audi virtual cockpit.

The luggage compartment capacity of 535 litres, which can be increased to as much as 1,390 litres with the split rear seatbacks folded down

The drive system

4.0 L twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine produces 441 kW (600 hp) power and delivers 800 Nm torque

0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h; this can be increased to 280 km/h with the optional dynamic package and to 305 km/h with the RS dynamic plus package

A full-bodied V8 growl: Audi drive select dynamic handling system allows adjustments to sound of the power unit.

Mild Hybrid System (MHEV) comes with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. The belt alternator starter can recover up to 12 kW power under gentle acceleration and feed it into a lithium-ion battery as electricity.

The cylinder on Demand (COD) technology enhances the efficiency. In higher gears at low to medium loads and engine speeds, 4 cylinders automatically deactivate to minimize fuel consumption.

Transmission:

Standard eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with optimized shift times.

Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system includes launch control function.

Depending on traction, up to 70 per cent drive force can flow to the front wheels and up to 85 percent to the back wheels.

Wheel-selective torque control optimizes handling through bends, it provides power to the wheels that need it when cornering.

The suspension

Five-link front and rear axles with standard RS Adaptive Air Suspension.

Air suspension can be set to three modes and can be set on automatic level control.

Progressive steering for an involving driving experience. Dynamic all-wheel steering is an optional extra.

Audi drive select dynamic handling system offers six profiles including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes.

RS brake system comprises of internally ventilated and perforated discs (42 cms) at the front, 37 cms at the rear); calipers painted in black as standard or red upon request.

High performance RS ceramic brakes available with the Dynamic Package plus as an optional extra.

RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) for additional stability available optionally

Infotainment, assist systems, colours, and materials