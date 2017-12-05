Audi India Is Offering Price Benefit Ranging From INR 3 Lakh To INR 8.85 Lakh

Audi has today announced the Audi Rush offer for its customers. The Audi Rush is a limited period offer with special prices and easy EMI options on the Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and the Audi Q3. With price benefits ranging from INR 3,00,000 to INR 8,85,000 on these select models, the customers also have additional advantage to buy their favorite Audi in 2017 and start paying in 2019.

With Christmas and the New Year eve around the corner, the Audi Rush offers the best time to own your favorite Audi. This limited period offer enables the customers to easily own an Audi without having to pay a huge amount upfront. The Audi Rush offer will be valid only on the petrol variants of the Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and Audi Q3. Prices of the models, under the Audi Rush offer are as follows:

Audi A3 : INR 26,99,000

Audi A4 : INR 33,99,000

Audi A6 : INR 44,99,000

Audi Q3 : INR 29,99,000

*All prices mentioned above are exclusive of GST

These specific offers, being presented by Audi dealers across India will make joining the exclusive Audi family for the customers easier who aspire to Stay Young while Living Big. The Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and the Audi Q3, with their sporty looks, sophisticated features and progressive technology have enticed the customers and established themselves as benchmarks in their respective segments.