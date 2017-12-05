Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launched In India: All Details, Tech Specs, Features And Price

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the introduction of a new petrol variant of its premium SUV, the XUV500. The petrol powered XUV500 will be available in a single variant with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN, Japan. Named as the ‘G AT’ variant, the XUV500 petrol automatic will be competitively priced INR 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available in select cities with immediate effect.

Under the hood, the newly introduced XUV500 G AT variant will be powered by the indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine that generates 140 HP (103 KW) power and 320 Nm torque. The XUV500 G AT variant is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission which has features like the creep function and manual mode option.

The XUV500 portfolio will now have a petrol variant along with a wide range of diesel variants. The key feature of the new Mahindra XUV500 G Automatic variant include:

7” (18 cm) touchscreen infotainment system

Logo projection lamp on ORVMs

Static bending headlamps

ESP with rollover mitigation

Android Auto

Emergency Call

Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Intelligent light sensing headlamps

Smart rain sensing wipers

Tyre-tronics

Cruise Control

Push button start

Passive keyless entry

8-way adjustable driver seat