Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launched In India: All Details, Tech Specs, Features And Price

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the introduction of a new petrol variant of its premium SUV, the XUV500. The petrol powered XUV500 will be available in a single variant with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN, Japan. Named as the ‘G AT’ variant, the XUV500 petrol automatic will be competitively priced INR 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available in select cities with immediate effect.
Under the hood, the newly introduced XUV500 G AT variant will be powered by the indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine that generates 140 HP (103 KW) power and 320 Nm torque. The XUV500 G AT variant is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission which has features like the creep function and manual mode option.
The XUV500 portfolio will now have a petrol variant along with a wide range of diesel variants. The key feature of the new Mahindra XUV500 G Automatic variant include:
- 7” (18 cm) touchscreen infotainment system
- Logo projection lamp on ORVMs
- Static bending headlamps
- ESP with rollover mitigation
- Android Auto
- Emergency Call
- Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
- Dual airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Intelligent light sensing headlamps
- Smart rain sensing wipers
- Tyre-tronics
- Cruise Control
- Push button start
- Passive keyless entry
- 8-way adjustable driver seat