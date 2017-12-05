Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launched In India: All Details, Tech Specs, Features And Price

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the introduction of a new petrol variant of its premium SUV, the XUV500. The petrol powered XUV500 will be available in a single variant with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN, Japan. Named as the ‘G AT’ variant, the XUV500 petrol automatic will be competitively priced INR 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available in select cities with immediate effect.

Under the hood, the newly introduced XUV500 G AT variant will be powered by the indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine that generates 140 HP (103 KW) power and 320 Nm torque. The XUV500 G AT variant is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission which has features like the creep function and manual mode option.

December 5, 2017-Mahindra-XUV500-connected_apps-600x359.jpg

The XUV500 portfolio will now have a petrol variant along with a wide range of diesel variants. The key feature of the new Mahindra XUV500 G Automatic variant include:

  • 7” (18 cm) touchscreen infotainment system
  • Logo projection lamp on ORVMs
  • Static bending headlamps
  • ESP with rollover mitigation
  • Android Auto
  • Emergency Call
  • Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
  • Dual airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Intelligent light sensing headlamps
  • Smart rain sensing wipers
  • Tyre-tronics
  • Cruise Control
  • Push button start
  • Passive keyless entry
  • 8-way adjustable driver seat
