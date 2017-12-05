All-New Yamaha YZF-R1 Launched In India; Features Updated Quick Shift System And Lift Control System

India Yamaha Motor has launched its all new model of its import bike YZF-R1 in a bid to strengthen its superbike segment in the Indian market. The new YZF-R1 model has been planned and developed as a flagship model of racing circuit with pure MotoGP blood. The Yamaha YZF-R1 is available in two colors and is priced at INR 2,073,074 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This model will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) by India Yamaha Motor.

The YZF-R1 is powered by a 998 cc, cross plane, 4-cylinder engine that develops 200 hp – without ram air pressurization. Derived from YZR-M1 cross plane technology, its cross plane crankshaft gives an uneven 270° – 180° – 90° – 180° firing sequence for high levels of linear torque with outstanding traction. The YZF-R1 is equipped with titanium con rods and forged aluminum pistons. The compact chassis features a magnesium rear frame and long swing arm for outstanding handling along with developed suspension and magnesium wheels. Its high tech electronic control technology – including its new Quick Shift System (QSS) offers more precise control.

For optimal intake efficiency, an YZR-M1 type central air inlet feeds a large capacity 10.5 liter air box. Fresh air is force fed into the electronically activated Yamaha Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I) funnels that adjust their length to match engine rpm for optimum power characteristics, to give high levels of useable performance. For peak power and strong linear torque, the cross plane engine is equipped with a lightweight 4-2-1 exhaust system.

With its central forced air intake, high screen and low headlight position, the YZF-R1’s aerodynamic front cowl has an unmistakable YZR-M1 type race bike silhouette. Compact LED headlights on either side of the air intake emphasize the race-ready look, while twin LED running lights give this superbike a truly unique face.

Updated features:

New Quick Shift System (QSS)

The new QSS on the YZF-R1 features downshifting capability as well as allows full-throttle clutch-less upshifting. On downshifts, the ECU matches engine speed on each downshift for instantaneous gear changes with minimal chassis disruption.

New Lift Control System (LIF)

The YZF-R1’s new Lift Control System is now updated with more progressive mapping.