Audi India Commences Bookings of the New RS 7 Sportback, Deliveries Slated for August 2020

After teasing the upcoming generation of the sports sedan RS7, the German luxury automaker has commenced bookings of the same. Customers can book their Audi RS 7 Sportback online from the comfort of their home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. The flagship model is expected to go on sale next month. Powered by a monster motor, the previous-gen Audi RS7 was one of the most practical, yet, blisteringly fast four-door sedans available in the country.

More details

In a new avatar, it is all set to build on that legacy even further. Deliveries of the performance model will commence from August 2020 and this wide-bodied five-seater can be booked with an initial amount of INR 10 Lakhs.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we commence bookings for the much-awaited Audi RS 7 Sportback in India. This second-generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India’s performance car buyers. The wide-body stance and Sportback shape give the Audi RS 7 Sportback its unique identity. Of course, the beating heart of the Audi RS 7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 600hp, and enables a 0-100kph time of just 3.6 seconds. I can’t wait for customers to experience the might of the all-new Audi RS 7Sportback.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “In addition to visiting our completely sanitized dealerships, customers can visit the official website and experience the car in Augmented Reality. Through Augmented Reality and the 360-degree product visualizer, customers can view the inside and outside of the Audi RS 7 Sportback which offers immense scope of exclusivity and customization.”

The looks

The RS7 shares the stretched and low silhouette with the standard A7, but interestingly enough, the bonnet, front doors and boot lid are the only common body panels. The RS7 is wider and sports a more aggressive frontal styling with massive air dams and a gloss black honeycomb grille. The rear bumper featuring a large diffuser surrounding the RS-typical oval exhausts brings up the tail. 21-inch rims are standard, while 22-inch rims are an option in markets abroad.

The interior will be full of all things new-age with a dual-touchscreen layout for the dash. However, Alcantara trim and an RS steering with large paddle shifters make the cabin look like sportier. Those RS seats are unmissable too with their additional bolstering.

Backed by performance

What’s nice about the Audi RS7 Sportback is the fact that it backs up its look with some serious performance. So it doesn’t only look like it punches faces but it actually does. Thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it makes 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. All of that power is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. That power and all-wheel drive grip help the RS7 rocket from 0-100 kmph in the mid-three-second range, so it’s seriously quick.

The Audi RS7 will likely be priced upwards of Rs 1.2 crore (estimated, ex-showroom), putting it in the same price territory as models like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and BMW M5 Competition. Audi currently has just three models in its India portfolio – the A6, A8 and Q8.