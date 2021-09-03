Audi Grandsphere With Level 4 Autonomous Tech Unveiled

Luxury and performance are the two factors that drive the Audi cars. Recently Audi unveiled their Electric car Skysphere which was a true combination of luxury and tech from the future. They also unveiled their plan of launching three more electric cars. Audi Skysphere, Audi Grandsphere, and, coming in 2022, Audi Urbansphere are concept cars that the brand with the four rings is using to showcase its vision of progressive luxury. Similarly, Audi has unveiled their second concept which is the Grandsphere.

The new Audi Grandsphere concept has been unveiled and this four-door electrified guarantees a completely modern design, futuristic cabin, and up to Level 4 autonomy.

Electric Motor And range

The Audi Grandsphere is developed on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (or PPE) architecture, which will eventually be used in the A6 E-Tron, Q6, and Porsche Macan EV. The design features a 120-kWh battery module that, when paired with the two electric motors, one on each axle, produces 710 horsepower and 960 Nm of peak torque. In slightly over 4 seconds, the concept can accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour.

The Grandsphere concept, according to Audi, will be able to drive up to 750 km on a single charge and recharge up to 300 km in just 10 minutes because of its fast charging capabilities. According to the automaker, charging from 5-80% will take roughly 25 minutes.

Interior

The new Audi Grandsphere concept previews a vision of a spectacular automatically driving GT that will transform into a self-driving sports car. Just like the Skysphere concept, it’s the Level 4 autonomy that is the main highlight of the “sphere” concept cars. The whole driving experience is enhanced by the Level 4 Autonomous. The model gets a spacious lounge-style cabin as the steering wheel and pedal space are reduced. Facing the driver and front passenger is a large, flat dashboard that’s lacking buttons and lacks the traditional touchscreen display. In the place of that, the car’s infotainment is fitted on to the dashboard, and a camera tracks the driver’s eyes and the functions are controlled by the eyes. The interior is where the Grandsphere shines as being the ultimate futuristic EV.

Exterior

With its long and flowing lines, expanded tail, and suicide doors, the Grandsphere concept is striking. It’s also quite large, with a length of 5350 mm and a width of 2000 mm. The sleek LED headlights are complemented by the iconic single-frame grille. However, it is the concept’s fully refurbished rear end that sticks out. The flowing coupe roofline flows into the fastback-styled back, which features a huge diffuser and narrows LED taillights.

The Grandshpere is a concept but Audi is working towards a production-spec as well. This concept is the 2nd model of the Electric trio by Audi. Skysphere and Urbanshpere are the other two.