Audi e-Tron’s Early-bird Customers To Get Complimentary Wall-Box AC Charger Among Other Benefits

As Audi e-Tron’s launch is getting nearer, the German Carmaker is leaving no stones unturned in building hype around its first electric vehicle. Audi India has now announced a slew of charging options and benefits ahead of the launch of the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 on July 22, 2021. All Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback customers who buy the SUV in 2021 will receive not one, but two chargers – a 11kW compact charger and an additional wall-box AC charger that can be set up at the customer’s preferred location. In addition, key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger, in a phased manner.

Additional benefits

Furthermore, early-bird customers can avail of complimentary charging at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility through 2021.

Audi e-tron customers can drive to a new destination every day with full knowledge of charging infrastructure enroute. Customers will get a ready reference of all the charging stations compatible with the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback on the ‘Chargers near me’ section of the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. The application will suggest compatible chargers nearest to the location. With a view towards faster adoption and proliferation of electric vehicle technology, this tool is also being made available on the Audi India website as well as the ‘myAudi Connect’ App under the ‘Chargers near me’ section, as a ready reference for all-electric car users in India.

Official statement

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. At Audi India, we want our customers to experience the very best with the Audi e-tron and today, we are happy to introduce an array of solutions and benefits that will help make this ownership experience joyful. Our commitment goes beyond just bringing class-leading products, it extends to ensuring that customers truly have a hassle-free experience. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country. We want to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the confidence of our customers and in turn, will further accelerate India’s electric mobility story.”