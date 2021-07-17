Ola Electric Scooter Receives 1 Lakh Reservations In The First 24 Hours!

Ola has announced that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world. Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15th. The Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.

The Ola Scooter will be made in India for the world, to be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and greenest two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

Reasons behind huge reservations

There are multiple reasons behind Ola Scooter’s popularity. Ola Electric has been working tirelessly in building the hype around their first electric offering and going by the huge number of reservations, their efforts are paying off. The reservation amount is set at a measly amount of INR 499 and that too, is refundable! And then there’s the growing popularity of electric vehicles. It is further being fueled by the government who is making sure that they become more affordable with each passing day.

What we know so far

Ola has confirmed that its electric scooter will boast of biggest under-seat storage in its class. Ola Group’s CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal has made it official that their Electric Scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a smartphone app. Ola has claimed that its electric scooter will come with a segment-leading range. Previously, the company revealed that its upcoming electric scooter will be capable of getting juiced up from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This charging time will be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while full-charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km.

Official statement

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!”