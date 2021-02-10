Audi e-Tron GT And e-Tron RS Are The Latest All-Electric German Powerhouses

German engineering deserves all the accolades for various reasons. They sure know their way around a set of wheels. Audi too, stands true to its German roots and is currently busy in electrifying its range. The all-new Audi e-Tron GT and e-Tron RS GT were unveiled by the German powerhouse yesterday and these high-performance EVs are based on the Porsche Taycan ( because you know, VW owns them both ).

More details

While they are surely based on the Taycan, the Audi flamboyance and scintillating design cues definitely retain the soul of 4 rings with 4 wheels.

Talking about the exterior, the front end is very, very appealing to look at. Even Marc Lichte, Head of design, Audi remarks that this is by far the most attractive car he has designed and we certainly do not beg to differ. It gets a bold nose with a proud Audi badge and a very strong cut on the bonnet which yells muscularity. Perfectly supplemented by Davinciesque proportions and sleek headlamps with all the black and grey bits on the front end, the more you look at it, the more you want to keep looking at it.

Things might become a bit polarising at the rear end. It features a serious sloping roofline. It features arrow-shaped taillights with a taillight strip running across the trunk. It’s not the design cues that might irk some, it’s the proportions that are a hit or miss. You’d either love the rear end or you simply wouldn’t.

The standard e-Tron GT gets a combined output of 476PS, although the individual power output sum of front and rear motors is higher than the combined output because the motors hold some reserves for extreme driving conditions. However, for 2.5 seconds under launch control, the e-Tron delivers 530PS and it can sprint from 0-100 in 4.1 seconds while the RS e-Tron GT takes 3.3 seconds as the combined output is 598PS coupled with 830Nm of torque. For the RS, the power can be briefly increased to 646PS under launch control.

It gets a three-chamber air suspension, an optional rear-wheel steering and electronically controllable rear diff. The battery can store around 93.1 kWh of power (gross) and the standard GT gets a range of 381 km while the RS can run for 371 km on a single charge which by the way takes 23 mins to charge from 5-80% on a DC 270W fast charger.

All these add on some weight though as the GT weighs 2,300 kilos and the RS weighs around 2,350 kilos. The standard GT starts from EUR 99,800 ( INR 88 lakhs ) while the RS starts for EUR 1,38,200 ( INR 1.22 crores )