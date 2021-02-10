2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Set To Unveil On 23rd February

Triumph entered the Indian market riding in on its Bonneville range. Later on, it brought in other products as well, after scrutinizing the market. The Bonneville range consists of retro-styled motorcycles with a touch of modern elements. The phrase ‘Retro is the new cool’ stands true even when it comes to modern motorcycles. Not just ‘old school’ veteran motorcyclists are fond of modern retro motorcycles but the millennial lot is also loving the idea of retro charm fused with modern technology. And in the premium motorcycle segment, the Triumph Bonneville leads the charge.

Triumph Motorcycles will unveil their new 2021 range of Bonneville motorcycles on 23rd February. The company has also released a teaser video for the same.

At least six models, all updated for 2021, will be unveiled on February 23. These are likely to include the Triumph Street Twin, Triumph Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin, Bonneville Speedmaster and Bonneville Bobber. As far as changes go, in typical Triumph fashion, we can witness some aesthetic updates accompanied with more features. Other changes might include the engine department too, to make the mills cleaner and more efficient, in order to crack down the latest emission norms. New colours, slightly different body graphics, updated instrument console, as well as new features are expected on the 2021 Bonneville family. So far, there’s no word on if there will be any mechanical changes in the 2021 range, but clearly the new model range will be an evolution of the Triumph Bonneville family.

However, for MY2021, we might get a few less Bonnies. Its more focused models like the Thruxton R and the Bonneville Bobber, have struggled to make a serious impact in the market. The dwindling sales of these models has resulted in Triumph India streamlining the Bonneville family in India. Apart from the Thruxton R and Bonneville Bobber, the Speed Twin, Street Scrambler and Scrambler 1200 XC too will no longer be available on sale. These five models were rather focused products in comparison to the other four Bonnies that are still on sale.

Sure, we are going to miss the Thruxton R. It was one of the most gorgeous motorcycles to ever grace our soil but the shelving of the Scrambler 1200 doesn’t make sense. Scramblers are in huge demand right now and the Scrambler 1200 was a very potent motorcycle. More potent than the Tiger 800 ADV in some aspects, even after undercutting it. We just hope that Triumph makes up for it by giving us equally exciting motorcycles.