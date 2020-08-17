Specs Comparison: New Mahindra Thar Vs Old Mahindra Thar

With the arrival of the New Mahindra Thar, offroading enthusiasts have a lot to cheer about. But with them, those who’ve always wanted to own one but shied away due to reasons in favour of practicality, now have something to look forward too.

The new Thar offers a hardtop in its factory-fresh avatar and comes fitted forward-facing rear seats, modern gizmos and the option of an automatic transmission. It also promises a better ride compared to the Old Mahindra Thar and in addition to its brilliant capabilities off the road, it is now a much better vehicle even in the urban jungle.

Prices for this new SUV would be announced on the 2nd of October, which is also when it will go on sale. Until then, let’s take a look at how does the new model fare in comparison to the older-gen Thar on paper.

Engine and Transmission

For the first time ever, the Thar will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines and automatic transmission options too. The Thar debuts a new 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine that gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and also the option of a 6-speed automatic. The new Thar’s diesel engine is a 2.2-litre mHawk unit, which will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well a 6-speed torque converter automatic.