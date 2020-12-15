Audi A4 Facelift is Almost Here!

2020 has primarily been all about SUVs for the German luxury carmaker, Audi. But the four-ringed brand is now looking forward to tap other segments too in 2021. The first new product to hit the showroom floor will be the A4 sedan. When we talk about Audi’s presence in India, the A4 is considered to be one of the most popular vehicles. And 2021 will see the arrival of the facelift model of the same which has already rolled off the production line at Aurangabad, signalling its launch is imminent.

More details

As we mentioned earlier, it is not a thorough update and is just a facelift to make it more competitive proposition. The A4 rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the BMW 3 Series.

Exterior changes

Coming to the visual changes first, the exterior has largely remained the same and the updates aren’t that significant. The A4 facelift features a revised front and rear bumper with larger air intakes that look a lot more sporty. Another prominent change up front comes in the form of larger front grille and redesigned LED headlamps. In profile, the A4 facelift gets a more well-defined shoulder line along with a new design for the alloy wheels as well. At the rear, the sedan gets revised LED tail lamps with a new chrome strip now connecting the two units.

Updated Cabin

Major change inside the cabin comes in the form of a larger 10.1-inch infotainment unit which comes with the new Audi MMI Touch software. If you are wondering, it does miss out on the second touchscreen lower down which the A6 and A8L get. As the new system is a touch-screen, the older MMI click-wheel and touchpad on the centre console have been given a miss in place of a new storage cubby hole. Higher-spec variants of the A4 will also come with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster with better resolution and even configurable ambient lighting. Apart from this, the cabin remains the same and carries forward the same uncluttered form.

Updated powertrain

The pre-facelift A4 derived power from a 150hp 1.4L turbo-petrol engine but the facelift version will spice things up a little as it will feature a new 190hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that will solely come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It will however be front-wheel drive only and will not get Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The diesel powertrain will not be on offer for the time being. When it arrives in Audi showrooms in early 2021, the A4 facelift is expected to be priced around the Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.