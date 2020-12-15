Is Suzuki Working on a Quarter-litre Twin-cylinder Naked Motorcycle?

Not only in India, but the affordable performance motorcycle segment has also been booming in other countries. While we have the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 from Suzuki here, Haojue, which sells Suzuki motorcycles in China, has the DR 300. Remember the muscular 300cc motorcycle which we thought could be rebadged to GSX-S300 in some markets? Yes, that! And now, design patents have leaked online, hinting that Suzuki is working on a quarter-litre iteration based on the same motorcycle.

The patented design reveals that the motorcycle is heavily inspired from the Haojue DR 300, as far as the looks are concerned.

The DR 300 featured a rebored version of the one found on Inazuma. The 298cc The parallel-twin motor is tuned to deliver 29PS at 8500rpm and 27.8Nm at 6500rpm. Like the Inazuma, it gets a 6-speed gearbox. You might be familiar with the Inazuma and for those who aren’t, it was a 250cc twin-cylinder naked motorcycle which Suzuki launched in India but it didn’t sell much as it was significantly pricier than its rivals. The DR 300 is one attractive looking machine and features a sharply sculpted LED headlamp with LED DRLs. The same can be expected from the quarter-litre twin-cylinder motorcycle featured here.

Also seen in the patent images is the use of premium cycle parts. The engine is going to be liquid-cooled as it features a small radiator up front. Also visible are the front USD forks and the diamond-type frame which looks similar to its elder sibling. The rear uses a traditional monoshock linked to a box-section swingarm. Also visible is the stubby dual-exhaust setup which looks like a beefed-up version of the one found on the Gixxer 250. While the bodywork is inspired from the Haojue DR 300, the tail section looks a lot stubbier than the DR 300.

Even if the feature bike makes it to the production and hits some Asian markets, it won’t be logical to expect Suzuki to bring this in India. Its twin-cylinder engine layout will make sure that it is priced expensively and India being a price-sensitive market, it won’t churn out big numbers for Suzuki.