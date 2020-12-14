Hyundai i20 Clocks Over 30,000 Bookings in 40 Days

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today announced that the new Hyundai i20 has garnered around 30,000 Bookings in just 40 days. Such amazing response should be credited to the hype that the premium Korean hatchback created before it finally arrived here. It arrived during the festive season as well, adding fuel to the fire. Although its pricing is slightly on the premium side, it makes up for it with the bucket-load of features it has on offer.

More details

The Hyundai i20 is available in four trims and three engine options. The prices start from INR 6.8 Lakh and go up to INR 11.18 Lakh.

Official statement

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies. After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10 000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20.”

Mr Garg further added, “We are delighted to receive around 30 000 bookings for the all-new i20 and as Smart Indian customers are opting for smart cars, we are observing that around 85 % of these bookings are attributed to higher trims of the all-new i20.”

Specifications

The new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will offer 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The turbo DCT variant does 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 segment – making it the most powerful car in the segment. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine will be capable of 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Engine-wise ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at 21 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol manual variant going down to 19.65 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol with iMT will offer 20 km/l fuel efficiency and with DCT this figure stands at 20.28 km/l. The most fuel-efficient engine is the 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual transmission offering 25 km/l.