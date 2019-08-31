Ather Launches Dot, A Home Charging Device

One of the leading brands in the electric mobility space in India, Ather Energy has brought yet another product to the market. No, it is not a new scooter this time around but a device that would charge up their scooters. Called the Ather Dot, this new home charging device will come included in the on-road price of a brand new Ather 450 scooter. Customers, however, would have to pay up INR 1,800 as installation charges for this device, which includes standard installation, consumables, and labour charges. While the device is readily available for customers in Chennai, Bangaloreans will have to wait till October of 2019 to get their hands on this charger.

This charging device is just as smart as the scooters offered by the company. It features surge protection and is currently compatible only with Ather scooters. It can be operated with the Ather mobile app and also features auto cut off to protect the battery from overcharging. This charger will deliver a 60 V, 12 A DC supply, which would allow customers to charge a scooter rather quickly. A 0 to 80% charge for the Ather 450 would take 4 hours, 30 minutes while a charge to 100% would take 5 hours, 15 minutes. The Dot also comes with a 2-metre long charging cable, giving customers quite some flexibility while installing the device in their homes.

Also Read: Ather Energy Scooter Prices Drop After GST Rate Cut & FAME II Subsidy

Ather has 2 scooters to offer, the 340 and the 450. Both these bikes are the same when it comes to design and equipment on offer, they even offer the same paint schemes. The only difference between the two is the battery pack and motor packed by them. The 450 is the more powerful offering with a power output of 5.4 kW and 20.5 Nm. The Ather 340, on the other hand, generates about 4.4 kW and a maximum twist of 20 Nm. Both these scooters have a tremendous amount of features on offer including GPS, disc brakes, an inertial measurement unit (IMU), cloud connectivity and much more. There is no doubt that these are the scooters of the future and will soon be made available in other Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and many others.