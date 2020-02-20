Tata Motors Partners With Godrej L’Affaire To Demonstrate Capabilities Of The Nexon EV

Tata Motors has partnered with Godrej L’Affaire, a luxury lifestyle experiential platform by the Godrej Group, to exhibit and demonstrate the capabilities of its recently launched Tata Nexon EV. The company will set-up an experience zone at the Godrej L’Affaire to deliver to the audiences an experience of the future of mobility. The show-stoppers at the L’Affaire event, Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Sushant Divgikar, Shakti Arora, Neha Saxena, Riaan George etc. will be arriving in the Nexon EV – the official car partner for this edition.

Located at Godrej One in Vikhroli – Mumbai, the potential customers, as well as L’Affaire guests, will be able to enjoy an extended driving experience that is not experienced on regular test drives. To extend this occasion to its fans, Tata Motors is running a social media contest across its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram offering 10 exclusive Godrej L’Affaire passes up for the grabs.

Launched earlier this year at an introductory starting price of Rs.13.99 Lakhs, the Tata Nexon EV is powered by the Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology. The vehicle is ARAI certified for a range of 312 km on a single charge and is available in 3 variants. The connected car will retail through a store-in-store concept at Croma outlets and will be available at 60 outlets across 22 cities. Test drives can be booked online and there will be a free home charging device installed at customer’ location. More than 300 Tata Power fast-charging stations will be available across select cities by March 2020, the number going up to 650 by 2021. Owners of the Nexon EV will be able to charge at preferential rates here and on-demand mobile charging will be available in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the association, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said “The focus of our marketing strategy is to participate in events that include test-driving experiences, which brings word-of-mouth and referrals for the brand. Godrej L’Affaire is one such platform for us to augment the ultimate electric experience for those who appreciate finer things in life. Our aim is to introduce the future of mobility and proliferate a lifestyle change while providing a surreal experience towards being environmentally conscious. To further boost the experience, we have installed Tata Nexon EV virtual demo setup at select Tata Croma stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. We are eager for our guests to experience the various elements of driving a Tata Motors electric vehicle and behold the amazing!”