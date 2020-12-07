Ather 450X To Be Available In 27 Indian Cities By Q1 2021

The electric revolution will take some time before it picks up pace among consumers in India. But manufacturers are already getting ready for the inevitable change which will happen in the future. A company which started operations from a single city, Ather Energy expanded from Bangalore to Chennai, and has now announced that its latest, the 450X electric scooter will be available in 27 Indian cities by Q1 of 2021.

As part of phase 2 of expansion, Ather Energy announced the launch of the Ather 450X in 16 additional cities – Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. The demand for Ather Energy’s products, dealership requests, and also the volume of requests for test rides has led Ather Energy to include these new markets in Phase 2 of their expansion.

Ather Energy is now fast tracking its plans to meet the national demand for the vehicle and by Q1 2021, Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India. Many in these new cities are also eligible for the limited-edition Series 1 vehicle, as they placed orders in January 2020 before the official launch of the new product line.

Ather will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q1 2021 and will begin by setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle. Ather has also been talking to prospective retail partners in these markets and has already begun locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid. In the 11 markets that Ather has presence in, more than 60 charging points are already installed with more in the pipeline.

The Ather 450X is an upgrade from its predecessor Ather 450 and is the quickest and one of the smartest scooters in India, and comes in three new colors; Grey, Green, and White. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 sec in Warp mode. The Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.