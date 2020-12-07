Toyota Dream Car Art Contest Announced For India

A global event, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of ‘Toyota Dream Car Art Contest’ in India to provide an opportunity for children to draw their dream car. The contest kicks off with the National Contest to be held online from December 2020 to January 2021 for children in three age categories.

The top three winners of the National Contest in each category will have the opportunity to represent India at the World Contest to be held at Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan in March 2021. The online contest is open to children below 15 years and they can use any standard drawing medium to create their artworks.

Since its inception in 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has been conducted as part of Toyota’s social contribution initiatives. Globally, as many as 6.2 million children from 100 countries/regions have participated in the contest since 2004 to share their thoughts about a dream car that is good for society. In 2019 alone, there were about 9,50,000 entries from 86 countries and regions around the globe.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The thinking behind the contest is that every great idea is born in the glimmer of a dream and at TKM, the intention is to help nurture the creativity of the future generation of great inventors, thinkers and dreamers. In this quest, we hope to find the next auto visionary. Further, we want to spread our philosophy of creating ever-better cars with better technologies that are environment-friendly. We hope children will enjoy the platform provided by the contest to share their ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars.”

On the business front, for the month which went by, Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that the company sold a total of 8508 units in the month of November 2020, thereby clocking a growth of 2.4%, compared to its wholesales in November 2019. For reference, TKM had sold 8312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.