All-New Nissan Magnite Bookings Cross 5,000 Mark Within 5 Days

The all-new Nissan Magnite was launched a few days ago to reboot the Japanese carmaker’s operations in India. Pitting the new product squarely against hatchbacks, Nissan has priced the Magnite at a lower point than most other compact SUVs. Available at an introductory starting price of INR 4.99 lakh ex-showroom, the Magnite has done well to get more than 50,000 inquiries since launch.

With more than 20 variants to pick from, the Magnite’s top variant is priced at 9,59,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special introductory price is valid for all bookings until December 31, 2020. Scoring high on style, safety and technology, the Magnite offers first in segment features like Around view monitor, Full 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, and a CVT automatic transmission.

More than 60% of the bookings received from customers are on the Top 2 grades (XV and XV Premium) and more than 30% of the bookings are on CVT Automatic. More than 40% of all customers who booked the All-New Nissan Magnite came through digital channels. This is a clear indication that Nissan’s First-in-Industry digital tools including a Virtual showroom, Configurator with Build and Price, and even a Virtual test drive are working well. With 20 grades on offer, additional choice of Tech pack expands the choice to 36 combinations to choose from. Nissan’s optional ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers. It is priced at INR 38,698 and is offered on the XV grade onwards.

The Nissan Magnite retains a lot of design elements from its prototype. It gets a large sculpted bonnet, with octagonal grille, LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs to name a few. To ace a muscular SUV look, the Magnite gets flared wheel arches with beefy body cladding. On the safety front, it offers Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Underneath the hood will be a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0 litre turbo petrol mill. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is borrowed from the Renault Kwid and Triber, which delivers 72bhp of max power and comes paired with a manual gearbox. The other option is an all-new 3-cylinder HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine, which is the first of its kind in the country and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. Nissan claims that the HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine adopts “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, which reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel. The turbocharged engine makes 100bhp of power and 150Nm of peak torque.