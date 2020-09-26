Ather 450X Collector’s Edition With Translucent Body Panels Unveiled

Ather Energy has unveiled the much-awaited collector’s edition of the Ather 450X, called Series1. This limited-edition scooter is available only to those Ather Energy enthusiasts who pre-ordered the scooter before the national launch of the Ather 450X on January 28th, 2020. Series1 has been conceptualized and designed to celebrate the amplified performance of the Ather 450X – its best-in-class power, torque, acceleration and it’s light hybrid aluminium frame chassis by using premium colour & finish, and a first for Indian roads, a vehicle with translucent panels.

More details

As a design-led manufacturer, the truly special feature of Series1 are the translucent panels at the rear, that offer a peek inside the scooter. This will be the first for an Indian OEM to offer tinted translucent panels that allow one to see the ‘insides’ of the scooter.

The distinctive elements

Ather’s distinct cast aluminium chassis is visible under the seat and the trellis frame which has been a unique aspect of the Ather scooters. The Series1 edition of the scooter celebrates the engineering, tech prowess, and the performance of the Ather 450 product line. Starkly different from the existing range of colours (grey, white, mint green), the Series1 comes with a high- gloss metallic black body colour combined with accents of red. These signature colours also feature on the 7” touchscreen dashboard of the Series1 scooters, with a special intro screen and subtle hints of red in the UI designed for the scooters.

Specifications

The Series1 edition will have a 6 kW PMSM electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, like the standard Ather 450X. It will also have the same set of riding modes – Eco, Ride, Sport, and a high-performance ‘Warp’ mode. According to internal tests, the 0-40 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds, makes the Ather 450X one of the quickest electric scooters in the performance category in India.

Where the 450 was powered by a 5.4kW motor which cranked out 20.5 Nm of torque, the one on the Ather 450X takes those numbers to 6kW and 26 Nm. It boasts of a certified range of 116 kilometres on a full charge and the company claims the scooter can cover 85 kilometres in real-world conditions.

Deliveries of Series1 will begin by November 2020 in all 11 cities – Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode, and Kolkata. Consumers who pre-ordered the Ather 450X before 28th of January 2020 are eligible to opt for Series1. The initial batches of Series1 scooters will ship out with black panels and will be upgraded to the translucent panels in May 2021.

Official statement

Tarun Mehta, CEO, and co-founder of Ather Energy, said, “Like all our scooters, the Series1 is built from scratch and we hope our community loves it as much as we loved building it. Building automotive-grade translucent panels is tricky and I am super excited that Ather is bringing them out for the first time ever with Series1. The teams have been working on it for months and despite the lockdown have been able to produce something truly fantastic. ”