Suzuki Will Launch An All-New Two-Wheeler On 7th October

Suzuki Motorcycle India is readying a revised MotoGP Edition of the Gixxer SF range for India. The Japanese bikemaker is teasing the same on its social media handles but there’s another teaser which deserves the headlines. Suzuki has announced that it will launch a new two-wheeler on 7th October, 2020. The teaser doesn’t reveal much but a distinctive silhouette of an instrument cluster is clearly visible. The image is accompanied by a text which read ‘introducing a superior way to ride’.

What could it be?

Apart from the cryptic text and the silhouette of the instrument cluster, Suzuki hasn’t revealed anything else. It leaves us with our own set of speculations and rumours.

Another 155cc offering?

Given by the looks of it, the instrument cluster bears striking resemblance with the one seen on Gixxer and Intruder motorcycles. Suzuki’s 155cc platform currently consists of the Gixxer naked, Gixxer SF and the Intruder 155. This teaser could mean that Suzuki might spawn another motorcycle based on the same platform. Our heart wants an ADV-tourer but only time will tell what Suzuki has in store for us. The BS6 Gixxer 155s are powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology.

It generates 13.6ps@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy.

Or Intruder 250?

A few months back, Intruder 250’s patent images leaked online and given the fact that the Gixxer and Gixxer SF, both already exist in the 250cc space, maybe it is time for the Intruder to join the party too. Cruisers are the order of the day and the fact that we are going to see the arrival of some new cruiser motorcycles in the coming few months, Suzuki might be looking forward to intrude the party. Royal Enfield is coming up with the Meteor 350 and Honda is all buckled up to launch a cruiser as well. The Intruder 250, if it becomes a thing of the reality, will derive power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine which churns out 26.5 PS which comes in at 9300 rpm while the torque rating stands at 22.2Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Some reports also suggest that Suzuki might roll out another gearless scooter based on its 125cc platform which currently includes the Access 125 and the Burgman 125. Both the scooters are powered by an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single-cylinder 124cc engine. Supported by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the fuel-injected BS6 engine delivers 8.7ps@6750rpm and 10Nm@5500rpm.

As mentioned earlier, Suzuki Motorcycle India is readying a revised MotoGP Edition of the Gixxer SF range for India. Wearing a paint scheme which will be similar to their works MotoGP machine – the GSX-RR, the Gixxer SF twins will join the company’s 100th-anniversary celebrations. Expect the 100th anniversary MotoGP edition of the Gixxer SF to be draped in a combination of blue and silver, where the tank and belly area will be sprayed in blue while the mid-section with the bikemaker’s name will be painted in silver. The current Suzuki MotoGP machine is often called the most graceful-looking motorcycle on the grid this season.