CFMoto 1250 TR-G Is The Most Powerful Chinese Production Bike

This year saw the cancellation of major automobile events, including the EICMA and Intermot. All the focus now has been on China International Motorcycle Trade Expo (CIMA). Benelli stealing all the headlines but there’s another Chinese player which has joined the party and for a moment, has stolen all the limelight. CFMoto is taking another huge leap into the big leagues with its new 1250TR-G tourer. It is the civilian’s version of the CFMoto CF1250J which was developed for the Chinese police force.

Engine and performance

It’s the most powerful production bike yet to emerge from China and a machine that cements the growing ties between CFMoto and KTM. CFMoto hasn’t built it from ground up as it borrows the LC8 V-twin motor sourced from the KTM 1290 SuperDuke.

Its 1,279cc engine is good enough for 140 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. These figures bring this CFMoto very closely matched to the BMW R 1250 RT which makes 134 HP. The CFMoto 1250TR-G tourer is considering the BMW R 1250 RT as its prime rival and looking at the specs, the Chinese grand tourer sounds impressive, at least on paper. It is a touring machine which is built to eat highway miles while keeping the rider cocooned in comfort. The front end is enormous and is highlighted by LED headlight. The bodywork is rather bulky and it is going to be a bit of a hassle to move it around in tight spaces.

Other specs

The main talking point about the CFMoto 1250TR-G isn’t just its engine but it comes loaded with features as well. The bike’s TFT instrument display is the largest ever seen on a motorcycle. It comes loaded with features which include built-in Bluetooth multimedia and navigation, as well as the riding modes and the settings of the electronic suspension, which comes courtesy of WP. Braking duties are performed by Brembo radial callipers which are operated via a Bosch ABS system. And also, there’s a built-in sound system from JBL as well! Other touring-oriented goodies include electrically-adjustable screen, heated bars and heated seats.

The CFMoto 1250TR-G is expected to go into mass production in the first half of 2021. There is no word regarding its introduction in other markets apart from China. Say what you may about Chinese motorcycles, the manufacturers are trying very hard to become competent on a global level. The fit and finish levels of this motorcycle, for instance, look good at least in pictures.

Benelli 1200GT

Talking about Chinese grand tourers, Benelli too, recently unveiled the Benelli 1200GT in all its glory. The most interesting feature of the new bike is its liquid-cooled 1,200cc engine, which is actually a borrowed and upsized version of Benelli’s 1,130cc inline-triple previously used in the Tornado and Tre-K motorcycles. The new engine can produce a massive 134bhp and 120Nm of torque. The bike comes with an inverted fork, a hydraulic clutch, a set of Brembo brakes, push-start ignition, heated handgrips and saddle, and even electronically adjustable mirrors. Specs and features might sound a bit similar but the Benelli looks a little dated and the quality of the materials used in the 1200GT isn’t what you call ‘premium’.