Tom “Maverick” Cruise Is back on the Top of a Gun called H2

I feel the need, the need for speed a dialogue that made us petrolheads go crazy and gave us a thought to live with for the rest of our lives. We saw Tom cruise ride a Kawasaki GPZ 900R on a runway beside a military fighter jet giving the jet a salute as it takes off in the horizon. We could just see the same scene get recreated in the sequel of the movie but now with the new supercharged babe, the Kawasaki H2. We see some shots taken on the sets of the movie, where Tom Cruise is seen wearing a military jacket which makes us believe that the same iconic scene could be recreated.

The Kawasaki H2 is a very appropriate replacement for the iconic Kawasaki GPZ 900r, which was the most iconic Kawasaki bike of that time period. The bike used a 908 cc four-cylinder engine delivered 115 bhp, allowing the bike to reach speeds of 243 kmph, making it the first stock road bike to exceed 240 kmph. The H2 is currently the most iconic Kawasaki product and uses a supercharged engine to generate 200 hp which can be taken up to 310 hp as seen on the track only H2R variant.

Also Read: At INR 5,29,000 Kawasaki Launches the MY 2019 Z650 in India

Both the Kawasaki H2 and H2R are for sale in our country, for an Ex-Showroom, Delhi price of INR 33.30 lakh and INR 69.80 lakh. We do see many Indian petrolheads with deep pockets buying them, and both the variants of the bike are selling in enough numbers for Kawasaki to continue selling them. The bikes will also get an upgrade soon, which would give them much more power along with a special self-healing paint, which takes care of minor scratches. So the next time you see an H2 rolling on the street, think about your need, the need for speed.