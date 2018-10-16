From INR 28.99 Lakhs Here Is the New Skoda Superb Sportline

The Skoda Superb is a car that simply is, superb. The Czech manufacturer is now offering a new variant of the car, a Sportline edition which adds a bit more sporty character to the sedan. The Sportline will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines at prices of INR 28,99,000 for the petrol and INR 31,49,000 for the diesel variant. Both variants would be offered with the super smooth DSG gearbox and carry pretty much the same equipment from the other variants apart from a few cosmetic changes which add a more sporty character to this executive sedan.

On the outside, you get three colour options, Moon White, Velvet Red and Steel Grey along with Sportline badging which would differentiate the car from the other variants. Many of the exterior parts like the exterior side-view mirrors, front grill and side window frames have been blacked out to add to the sporty appeal of the car. You get new 17-inch dual tone Drakon alloy wheels and a rear diffuser with chrome highlights. On the inside, you will see new black Alcantara seats with fixed headrests and some new carbon panels, all part of the new sporty theme. Other features remain the same as the other variant, you get the 8-inch touchscreen display, a ten colour ambient lighting and the usual stuff seen in the Superb.

Coming to the engines, the 1.8 TSI engine produces 180 PS and 250 Nm of torque while delivering fuel efficiency of 14.81 kmpl and the oil-burner produces 177 PS and a peak torque output of 350Nm while delivering fuel efficiency figures of 18.66 kmpl. Both engines are mated to the beautiful DSG automatic gearbox which brings out the best performance out of these engines. Safety features include a total of 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and pretty much every other electric driver aid that exists. Moreover, it will also be offered with Skoda’s 4-year warranty with 4-year roadside assistance.