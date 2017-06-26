Aston Martin Vantage Recalled Due To Gearbox Issue

British automobile marquee Aston Martin recently announced an official recall for the Vantage. The company is said to have recalled as many as 1658 units of the Vantage due to an issue with the gearbox of the model.

According to Aston Martin, the affected models were manufactured from June 2010 to September 2013 and were mated to the company’s Sportshift I or Sportshift II automated manual transmissions. The company added that the issue with the Vantage might cause the model to occasionally stall or even lose power in extreme cases.

Also read: Mumbai Gets Its First Aston Martin DB11

The issue came into light after Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, had sent a team of engineers to China last month as customers in the region were complaining of an issue with the transmission for about three years. The engineering team later learnt that local dealers in China did not reset the clutch position of the Vantage units after a software update to the automatic transmission system which caused the issue.

Andy was quoted saying that in the normal course of events, when you make a software change, you have to re-teach the engagement position of the clutch. And most of our dealers around the world automatically did that.

“I don’t think it is the only example, but it’s interesting that it started from China and becomes a global recall. It demonstrates the importance of China, the sophistication of the customer, and the diligence of the authority there.” Andy further added.

Aston Martin has said that owners of the Vantage manufactured in the aforementioned period will be contacted by an authorized dealer to schedule an appointment and get the issue sorted. It is estimated that the recall will cost the company about £300,000 (approximately INR 2.50 crore).