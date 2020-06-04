Ashok Leyland Introduces New BS6 Compliant AVTR Modular Trucks

ItCommercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, launched its range of modular trucks AVTR today through a digital premier. The new modular trucks will come with i-Gen6 BS 6 technology.

The company claims that the modular platform is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Rigid trucks, Tippers and Tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category. This enables customers to configure vehicles that are best-suited to their applications and business needs.

Commenting on the launch of the AVTR truck range, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them.”

He also said, “The customer centric AVTR, will take our customers to the next level of trucking and they will reap the benefits of modularity. This unique modular platform puts us on the global map of CV manufacturers and will help us in our journey of realising our vision.”

The AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements, which in turn will deliver better operational economics and customer delight. For the Company, it would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage owing to virtually millions of combinations, for any kind of customer. The Modular platform also provides improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability, and is supported by the next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.

Upon the same development MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland Vipin Sondhi said, “With the launch of AVTR, we are very proud that we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS 6 norms and development of a whole new platform, in one swift move. This gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive.”

Sondhi added that AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time. He further claimed that this new platform has been extensively tested in different terrains and done over 6 million kilometres of field running and that it truly stands for quality, reliability and backed with the extensive service network. He believes that it is going to give Ashok Leyland’s customers a huge advantage and in turn catapult them ahead of the competition.