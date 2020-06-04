Maruti Suzuki Is Now Offering a Host of Health And Hygiene Accessories

When the pandemic struck us, it was almost certain that manufacturers will bring in a host of products, guaranteeing the safety and health of the consumers. Maruti Suzuki, widely regarded as the largest car manufacturer in the world, has too stepped into the game by introducing a new range of ‘Health and Hygiene’, Genuine Accessories for car and personal care. In line with the need of the hour, this range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to the customer demands, amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The List of Products

The COVID-19 pandemic has created “new customer requirements’. ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories is formulated to meet the customer’s need for safety, sanitization and hygiene. Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories come at an affordable range from INR 10 to INR 650. Customers can visit the nearest dealership or raise an inquiry online at their website to purchase these products.

Also read: Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Clocks 18,539 Unit Sales

These health and hygiene products are bifurcated into PPE and Car Care items.

The MSGA PPE range includes:

3 ply-face mask

Protective goggles

Shoe cover

Hand gloves

Face shield visor

The face mask is certified by QCS and Sitra labs for health and safety standards.

The MSGA car care items include:

Interior Cleaner

Car Cabin protective partition

Made of customer-friendly materials, these products can be effectively and efficiently used at all vehicle touchpoints. Most of the accessories are eco-friendly, disposable, durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install. One of the critical need of the hour was a car cabin separator. The car cabin protective partition that divides the front and rear space of the car and is made of premium polyvinyl chloride material. It is durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install. The car cabin protective partition prevents droplets, dust without blocking the field of view.

To strengthen customer confidence, the company will add more items under its ‘Health and Hygiene” range. Customers should however note, that the nature of the spread of the disease caused by COVID-19 is still a matter of scientific investigation and there is no fool-proof method of containing the spread despite following all precautionary measures.

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that it is extending the duration of free service, warranty and extended warranty till June 30th for customers with cars whose warranty period validity is expiring in May 2020. Maruti Suzuki said the move is to help the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to the lockdown that was in effect since 25th March across the country. Not only Maruti Suzuki, but several other automakers have offered the extension of service and warranty period to give relief to the lockdown hit customers in the past couple of weeks.

Maruti Suzuki has also partnered with HDFC Bank Ltd to offer flexible finance schemes for new car buyers. Among various kinds of offers in the scheme, it gives customers an option of an EMI as low as Rs 899/lakh for the first 6 months of the loan tenure. The loans with lower initial payments, which rose later during the tenure, were termed as ‘teaser loans’ by the RBI in 2008.