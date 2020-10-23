Royal Enfield Launches an All-new Line-up of CE Certified Riding Jackets

The past few years have witnessed Royal Enfield transforming itself into a lifestyle brand. Apart from organizing rides for motorcyclists around the country, it also has a comprehensive line of branded merchandise which includes everything ranging from riding jackets to bandanas and riding boots. The Chennai-based bikemaker has now announced the launch of an all-new line-up of CE certified riding jackets for riders based on multiple riding needs. Keeping safety at the forefront Royal Enfield has ensured that these jackets meet global safety norms and are available at an accessible price.

More details

The range includes 5 jackets where the entire jackets are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations. The jacket line-up offers comprehensive protection with the freedom to ride in both on and off-road conditions.

CE certified ‘Jackets’

In addition to being CE certified the jackets carry armours from D30 and KNOX, most trusted internal impact protection armours. These armours also carry CE level one and level two armour certifications. This range of riding jackets has been thoroughly tested for abrasion resistance, impact protection, ergonomics, tear strength, seam strength, innocuousness and dimension stability.

Windfarer

Most of the riding gears that are being sold for their protective qualities only have their armours CE certified, instead of the entire garment being certified under CE. There is a misconception that CE certified armours and CE certified jackets are the same thing. It is important to understand that CE certified armours only certified for impact protection whereas a garment to be CE certified has to additionally undergo numerous other tests.

Where to get them?

The riding jacket collection has been segregated based on different riding conditions and needs of the rider: City/short Rides, Highway Touring and High Altitude/All-terrain range; priced at INR 4,950 up to INR 14,950 respectively. To aid the rider in selecting the right riding jacket Royal Enfield has created an interactive page on their website, where a user can filter out jackets based on the weather conditions, riding needs or protection levels they desire. The user can also compare the different jackets and decide which one works the best for them. The collection can be purchased from Royal Enfield’s official online store and at all the Royal Enfield dealerships across the country. Additionally, the jackets can also be purchased from Amazon and select Central and Shopper Stop outlets.

Streetwind

Official statement

Speaking about the newly launched Riding jacket range, Mr. Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield’s apparel & gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety. The newly launched collection of riding jackets seamlessly integrates performance and endurance into products which are comfortable yet stylish for motorcyclists. This new range of CE certified riding jackets complies with global safety norms, is affordable, easily accessible and is designed to meet the diverse needs of riders. It is poised to enhance confidence amongst the riders thereby encouraging them to take their spirit of exploration to a whole new level.”

Stormraider

The collection has been segregated into 3 tiers based on the riding needs:

City riding collection

The City Riding collection is designed to perform in the summer sun. It starts at INR 4950 and comes equipped with high-quality Knox CE level 1 flexi form and micro-lock armours. Using only the lightest, airy polyester mesh, it will keep the riders cool and dry on even the hottest rides and is perfect for those short jaunts around the city or your daily ride to the office. The range consists of two variants- Streetwind V2 and Windfarer.

The Streetwind V2 jacket comes in a variety of finishes, including black, red, grey, brown, olive and Windfarer in two colours- olive, black and also comes with an integrated thermal liner with a water-resistant coating.

Nirvik

Highway touring line

The Highway Touring line is classic, versatile and is fit for all adventure trails. The jackets start at INR 8950 and are all CE certified under class A. The range contains three variants- Explorer V3, Stormraider and Sanders. The Explorer Jacket has the Knox Micro-Lock CE Level 2 protectors at shoulders and elbow. It is a three-layer all season riding jacket with a detachable thermal liner along with a rain layer that can be worn separately also. Stormraider is a single layer jacket with D3O CE level 1 armours and has a waterproof outer shell, the jacket is perfect for those who want to avoid carrying multiple weather protection layers. Sanders on the other hand is the only CE certified 100% cotton jacket in the range with D3O, making it extremely light and comfortable without compromising on safety at all. Sanders also comes with a rain layer that can be worn separately.

Explorer V3

The Explorer V3 jacket is available in two colours- grey, black, whereas the Stormraider and Sanders come in a single shade each- grey and brown.

The Flagship line

The flagship line of high-altitude, all-terrain riding jackets are crafted to perform everywhere at the highest level. The range starts at INR 12,950 and ensures superior shock absorption with D3O armours. The range has two exclusive variants- Khardung La V2 and Nirvik. The Khardung La V2 comes loaded with D3O level 2 armours at elbow and shoulders whereas Nirvik in addition to level 2 armours at shoulder and elbow, also has level 2 armours on the chest and D3O level 1 armour at back. These CE certified riding jackets have undergone various tests to ensure you get better protection while keeping them light and flexible.

Khardung La V2

The Nirvik range comes in two classic colour options- black and brown, the Khardung La V2 jacket is available in grey and olive colour.

The collection includes:

City/short Rides Range:

Streetwind V2 priced at INR 4950

Windfarer priced at INR 6950

Highway Touring Range:

Explorer V3 priced at INR 8950 – CE certified

Stormraider priced at INR 9950 – CE certified

Sanders priced at INR 11950 – CE certified

High Altitude/All terrain Range: