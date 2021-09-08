Arctic Truck AT35: An Isuzu D-Max Turned Up To Max!

Pickup trucks are a rare breed in India unlike foreign countries like America or even Europe. India hardly got its own share of pickup trucks however, the Isuzu D-max could be touted as the first fairly successful pickup truck in our market. In fact, one can see many enthusiasts modify their pickups as well! Talking about modifying, Arctic Trucks, a popular truck tuner in the UK has modified the latest generation D-max. Let’s take a look at it:

Whats new!

The Arctic Trucks AT35 is based on the standard 2021 Isuzu D-Max which is currently on sale abroad. It gets a strengthened chassis, Bilstein Performance suspension, and massive 35-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Though the D-Max is extremely competent when it comes to off-roading, these mods make it even better!

Not to forget how imposing it looks which will surely make everyone move out of its way. Getting in and out of the truck has been taken care of by adding sidesteps. Inside, the tuner has added branded headrest and sill covers and Arctic Trucks floor mats on top of a leather interior. The Isuzu D-Max comes standard with a whole host of features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, an HDMI port, an eight-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen display.

Then there’s the safety tech like traffic sign recognition, emergency lane keeping, a rear camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and more. The pickup is offered with a single powertrain in the market, a 1.9-liter turbodiesel that produces 162 hp and 360 Nm of torque. It pairs with the standard six-speed manual gearbox or the optional six-speed auto. The truck will go on sale in the UK on Valentine’s Day i.e. 14th February 2022.

Also read: BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander And MU-X SUV Launched In India

Isuzu D-Max in India

Instead of blessing us with the heavily updated models which are on sale in international markets, Isuzu India decided to go with the same models which were on sale earlier albeit with some changes. The D-Max in India is priced between ₹16.98 lakhs and ₹24.49 lakhs. However, it is powered by the same 1.9-liter four-cylinder diesel seen in the international D-Max.