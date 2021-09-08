Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe Officially Teased

Skoda has a huge plan of launching electric vehicles without any delay/pause. They have made it their utmost goal to launch EVs in the coming future. Skoda has teased us with fine images of their upcoming electric mid-size coupe. Skoda’s first electric car which is the Enyaq iV is its coupe version. The company is preparing a sloped-roof Enyaq, and the company is officially teasing it for its early 2022 debut.

Electric Motor

The teaser images are accompanied by a ton of info that Skoda also released about the model. It shares its underpinnings with VW Group’s MEB modular electric vehicle platform. The Enyaq Coupe iV will arrive with either a 62- or 82-kilowatt-hour battery. There will be three power variants – 132 kilowatts (177hp), 150 kW (201hp), and 195 kW (261 hp) – offered in rear-and all-wheel-drive configurations. Its trim names are Enyaq Coupe iV 60, iV 80 and iV 80x.

Interior

Now talking about the interior, passengers will get to experience a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while there will be a 5.3-inch digital cockpit screen. There will be an option of a heads-up display as well. This coupe will be similar in looks to the ID 4 and ID 4 GTX. There will be some obvious differences. Adding more to the interior, there will be ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and many more features.

Range

Skoda says the Enyaq Coupe iV will deliver over 535 km (332 miles) of range on the WLTP testing cycle. That is very much if compared to the EVs that are on sale in India. According to the company, the non-coupe Enyaq iV has passed roughly 70,000 orders. The Enyaq Coupe iV will debut in early 2022, giving people another EV from the brand.