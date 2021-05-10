BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander And MU-X SUV Launched In India

When we talk about lifestyle pickup vehicles, Isuzu is the very first name that crops up in our head. Isuzu kickstarted its India operations back in 2016 with the D-Max V-Cross pickup and followed it up with other offerings including the MU-X SUV. With the commencement of the BS6 era, Isuzu had to halt its retail operations for quite some time but the company quickly caught up with the latest emissions and now, it has launched three BS6-compliant vehicles in India – V-Cross Hi-Lander, V-Cross and MU-X.

Instead of blessing us with the heavily updated models which are on sale in international markets, Isuzu India has decided to go with the same models which were on sale earlier albeit with some changes.

The MU-X is probably the most important product in the company’s lineup and also, the most expensive as well. The BS6 Isuzu MU-X is priced from Rs. 33.23 Lakh for 2WD AT and Rs. 35.19 Lakh for 4WD AT. The SUV exists in a pretty competitive space in India which includes the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4.

The MU-X will be powered by the modern, lightweight 1.9L Ddi engine delivering 120kW / 163 PS of power and 320Nm of torque at 2000-2500rpm. It sends power to either a two-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system. The features list comprises a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other key highlights are climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, traction control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Electronic Stability Control and rear parking camera among others.

Isuzu pickups

Apart from the MU-X, Isuzu India has launched the D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander with BSVI compliance and they are priced at Rs. 16.98 lakh and Rs. 24.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). As for the performance, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross comes with a 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine kicking out a maximum power output of 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque.

The BSVI compliant unit is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system has been offered only in the high-end trim.

The 2021 Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander has a higher ground clearance and concentrates on luring in private customers. It is offered with a six-speed manual transmission only deriving power from the same 1.9-litre diesel engine.