Limited Edition Vespa Notte Launched In India For INR 68,845

Piaggio has officially announced the launch of its special edition scooter in India, the Vespa Notte 125 at a special introductory price of INR 68,845 (ex-showroom Pune). The Notte 125 comes with an all-black finish, featuring a stylish front and exclusive ‘Vespa Notte’ logo. The nocturnal styled bike has black mirrors, black grab rail & 11-inch black wheels.

Mechanical specifications include 125cc, air-cooled motor that is tuned to deliver 10.06 PS of power @ 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The Vespa Notte special series is dedicated to those who love the attention to detail and meticulous finish of high quality products that are a pleasure to own and show off. The limited-edition Vespa Notte is available at all Vespa / Aprilia showrooms across India. The Vespa Notte is available for an attractive down payment of INR 8,999/- and buyers can also avail special benefits on PayTm Mall.

Commenting on this launch, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said that the special edition Vespa Notte 125 is an addition to unique design and cutting-edge technology of Brand Vespa. He further added that the elegance of the brand is carried ahead by the all black theme; it reflects & echoes the spirit of life and freedom and will win the hearts of our Vespa fans.