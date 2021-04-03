Kia Seltos Gravity Edition To Land On Our Shores Soon?

There’s no stopping the Koreans now. The Korean twins are getting even more serious in their approach when it comes to our markets. The astronomical sales figures of Hyundai and Kia goes on to show that they have established their utter domination in their respective segments. While Hyundai is gearing up to unleash its Alcazar 7-seater SUV based on the Creta, it looks like Kia has something going on of its own.

More details

Recently, the social media handles of Kia Motors India dropped a teaser featuring an apple and a book with an accompanying text which reads ‘The one who asked “Why”’. This teaser image hints at Newton’s discovery of Gravity, thus talking about the Seltos Gravity edition.

Exterior changes

The Seltos’ Gravity variation features a special grille with chrome accents, silver mirrors and door mouldings, as well as exclusive disc wheels. The new glossy grille on the 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity now comes with chrome strokes, which remained matte in the lower variants.

It also gets 18-inch dual-tone wheels. The interior of the Gravity version features a light grey upholstery and a dark grey front panel. Adding more style is a silver finish for the wing mirrors, door garnish as well as the rear skid plate.

Interior

On the inside, the Seltos Gravity stands out with an exclusive, grey colour scheme. It is worth noting that the left-hand drive models of the Seltos sold in Korea, US and Russia get a slightly altered dashboard layout compared to the India-spec model – the most notable difference is the conjoined housing for the touchscreen and instrument binnacle on the right-hand-drive version.

In addition to this, the equipment list of the Seltos received a 10.25-inch touch screen, instead of the earlier 8.0-inch monitor, and the list of options was supplemented by adaptive cruise control, a projection display, “dead” zone monitoring, a lane holding system and an assistant when reversing in the parking lot. It also gets a warning system for forgotten passengers in the back seat. Apart from these, it also gets the usual fancy tech as in the standard model including the UVO connected car tech, ambient lighting, Bose sound system, automatic air conditioner, remote engine start through a key fob, a wireless phone charger and much more.

Engine options

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged and hence it can be safe to assume that the Kia Seltos Gravity edition could be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.,