Tesla Could Arrive In India In 2021

When we talk about electric cars, Tesla enjoys a domination currently unmatched by any other manufacturer. The electric revolution in India might be gaining pace but we haven’t been that lucky when it comes to Tesla because the Elon Musk headed company hasn’t launched any electric car in India to date. But Elon Musk has time and again hinted at the possibilities of Tesla’s arrival in our country. The company will reportedly enter our markets in 2021.

More details

Earlier this month Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021. “Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”.

The latest update regarding Tesla’s arrival in India is even more promising! Telsa’s official booking order configurator for India will go live on their website from January next year. This was tweeted by Elon as a reply to Twitter handle Tesla Club India. We are waiting for the booking configurator to go live so that we can have an insight that which Tesla cars are going to be on offer in India first. Tesla has been receiving queries on how soon it plans to launch its cars in India. Replying to one such query on social media, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will probably release the details about where to book a Tesla car in India by January next year. He wrote, “Will release order configurator probably in Jan.”

Bengaluru R&D plant

Not just this, reportedly, Tesla is currently in talks with the government to set up an R&D Facility in Karnataka. Bengaluru is home to many R&D facilities including the likes of giants like Apple and Microsoft. Considered to be the R&D hub for the aviation, biotechnology and information technology sectors, Bengaluru seems like an appropriate choice. Karnataka is also the first state in India to come up with an electric vehicle policy which could generate investments upto Rs.31,000 crores in EV R&D and manufacturing.

The recent development also means that Tesla sales teams are working on building custom sales and production orders for the India market, ensuring orders are complete and validated once the configuration is finished. Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles. However, Musk did not explain what Tesla’s business plan would be in India, given that the EV culture and infrastructure to support is still at a very nascent stage in the country when compared to US, European or even some of the Asian markets.