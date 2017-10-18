All-New Audi A7 Sportback World Premier Scheduled On October 19

After months of testing, the new Audi A7 Sportback is ready to be unveiled. The Audi A7 Sportback will soon be available to purchase as the German brand has announced the world premier date of the upcoming model. On Thursday evening, Audi will present the latest application of its new design language as the all-new A7 Sportback will be revealed to the world. With this luxury four-door coupe, Audi is keeping the design promise previously seen in the prologue studies.

The new A7 will most likely continue Audi’s product strategy and offer different variants, namely A, S, and RS. So the A7 with most likely be accompanied by the much more entertaining S7 and RS7 variants. Audi may also pack whole host of technologies along with the A7, including the self-driving feature which we’ve seen in the past.

Fans of the brand can watch the unveiling from inside the new Audi Design Centre live on www.audimedia.tv at 6 p.m. BST (10:30 p.m.) on October 19, 2017. Audi will stream the event live via satellite, on the internet and via smart TV. A recording and additional TV footage will be available after the event at www.audimedia.tv. So don’t forget to tune into AudiMedia for all the latest updates from the the world premier of the all-new A7 Sportback.

Do let us know your views about the upcoming model through the comments section below.