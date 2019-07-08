Hyundai To Launch The Next Generation Grand i10 Next Month

On sale since 2013, Hyundai’s Grand i10 hatchback is now at the end of its life cycle. Hyundai did give it a facelift back in 2017 and it helped to boost the sales of this hatchback but now Hyundai is ready to reveal the next generation model. Spied on tests quite a few number of times already, Hyundai will be launching this new model of this hatchback on the 20th of August, a month from now. This new generation model will be offered with BS – VI compliant petrol and diesel engines. Rumours also suggest that the next generation model will come with an AMT gearbox and Blue Link connected technology.

As we have seen in spy images already, the next generation Grand i10 will feature larger dimensions, with larger windows making the car seem much more spacious than before. The alloy wheels feature a new design and look very funky. The wheels will continue to measure 14-inches in diameter. Up front, along with wider headlights, Hyundai will also offer a wider cascading grille. On the inside, one can expect to see the same free-floating display as the Venue SUV, with Blue Link connectivity which packs a number of features. Circular AC vents, like the ones seen on the all-new Santro, will also make their way in this hatchback.

Under the bonnet, expect to see BS – VI compliant versions of the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol and 1.2-litre U2 diesel motor. While both these motors will be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, the petrol motor will also be offered with a 5-speed AMT gearbox, making it more affordable than the torque converter which is currently offered.

Hyundai will unveil the Kona EV tomorrow

Before we see the next generation model of the Grand i10, Hyundai will be launching the new Kona electric SUV in the Indian market tomorrow. To be assembled locally at the Chennai plant of Hyundai via the CKD route, the Kona SUV will be the first all-electric SUV to be offered in India. Keep looking at this space for detailed coverage of the launch of this SUV tomorrow and stay tuned for more news on the Hyundai Grand i10 Hatchback.

