Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Launched, Priced From INR 19.99 Lakh

Leading Italian bike manufacturer, Ducati has launched the new Multistrada 1260 in the Indian market today. Unveiled in October 2018, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is designed to take you on long journeys and allow you to enjoy some off-road trails on the way. This exotic adventure tourer is priced at INR 19.99 Lakh for the shade of Ducati Red and INR 20.23 Lakh for the shade of Sand. Both these prices are ex-showroom, India. This motorcycle uses the brand new 1262 cc Testastretta V-Twin motor and comes with a number of features, justifying its price tag. Read ahead to know more about this motorcycle.

A replacement of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes with more power and features than its predecessor. The new motor is tuned to generate a total of 158 PS of peak power and 128 Nm of maximum twist, 85% of which is available right from 3,500 rpm. This bike also comes with a number of electronic aids, which is segment-leading. The electronic package of the Ducati comprises 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls Bosch ABS Cornering, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system.

The rider gets a 5’’ TFT colour display, user-friendly switchgear controls and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). The DMS connects the bike to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, giving access to all key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music). It also features cruise control and a hands-free system for easy and comfortable riding. Moreover, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes with a long maintenance interval, with an oil change required every 15,000 km and a Desmos service required every 30,000 km.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “With its debut back in 2016, Multistrada 1200 Enduro made its place among the hearts of adventure motorcyclists and now, Multistrada 1260 Enduro presents a much more refined and an out-and-out adventure biking experience. The all-new adventure tourer is armed with all the necessary credentials to take on the toughest terrains that can be thrown at it. Built to impress, the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is now more accessible and is poised to impress & excite hardcore adventure riders. Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India.”