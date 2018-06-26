2018 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Accessories Revealed

Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced the launch of the new TUV300 Plus in the Indian market. The new, 9-seat version of the SUV has been priced at INR 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The TUV300 Plus is aimed to fill the gap for a 9-seater SUV under the INR 10-lakh price point in the Indian auto Industry. The TUV300 Plus uses a 2.2 litre mHAWKD120 engine which delivers 120 BHP of power, 280 Nm of torque and comes to a 6-speed manual transmission.

You can read all about the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus here

In latest updates, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the list of official accessories that buyers can add to the standard SUV. The long list of accessories includes a bunch of additions to the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

Outside, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus can be customised with:

Stainless Steel Full Front Covering Guard

Fog Lamp

Fog Lamp Chrome Surrounds

Chrome Door Handle Garnish

Stainless Steel Door Garnish

Aluminium Side Step

Body Side Moulding

Chrome ORVM Garnish With Blinker

Chrome Window Line

Rain Visor On Windows

Roof Carrier

Stainless Steel Scuff Plate

EPDM Front Guard

Ranger Front Guard

U Fog Protector Front Guard

Stepped Rear Guard

Oval Rear Guard

16-Inch Wheel Cover

16-Inch Alloy Cover

Body Cover

The interiors of the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus can be customised with:

Audio Infotainment & Audio Upgrade Kit

Car Inverter & USB Charger

Android & iOS Linked Mood Light

Boot Organiser

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Smart Tracker

Daytime Running Lamp

High-Intensity Headlamp Bulbs

Rear-View Camera With IRVM Mounted Screen

Front Parking Assist

Reverse Camera With Screen

Logo Projector

Mobile Holder

Illuminated Scuff Plate

Beige Head Rest Mounted 7-Inch DVD Touchscreen Set

Dash Mats

Heads-Up Display

Seat Back Organiser

Sun Shades

Sporty Pedals

Portable Car Chiller & Warmer

Beige & Perf. Beige Vinyl Seat Cover

Beige Embossed Black Vinyl Seat Cover

Premium Beige Seat Cover

Beige & Dark Brown Vinyl Seat Cover

Black PVC Matt

Black-Beige Designer Matt

Black-Beige Box Print Carpet Matt

Transparent PVC Matt

Prices for the accessories were not available in the brochure but you can contact a Mahindra dealership near you for the latest cost of the accessories.

Check out more images of the new TUV300 Plus below: