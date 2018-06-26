2018 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Accessories Revealed
Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced the launch of the new TUV300 Plus in the Indian market. The new, 9-seat version of the SUV has been priced at INR 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The TUV300 Plus is aimed to fill the gap for a 9-seater SUV under the INR 10-lakh price point in the Indian auto Industry. The TUV300 Plus uses a 2.2 litre mHAWKD120 engine which delivers 120 BHP of power, 280 Nm of torque and comes to a 6-speed manual transmission.
You can read all about the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus here
In latest updates, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the list of official accessories that buyers can add to the standard SUV. The long list of accessories includes a bunch of additions to the exterior and interior of the vehicle.
Outside, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus can be customised with:
- Stainless Steel Full Front Covering Guard
- Fog Lamp
- Fog Lamp Chrome Surrounds
- Chrome Door Handle Garnish
- Stainless Steel Door Garnish
- Aluminium Side Step
- Body Side Moulding
- Chrome ORVM Garnish With Blinker
- Chrome Window Line
- Rain Visor On Windows
- Roof Carrier
- Stainless Steel Scuff Plate
- EPDM Front Guard
- Ranger Front Guard
- U Fog Protector Front Guard
- Stepped Rear Guard
- Oval Rear Guard
- 16-Inch Wheel Cover
- 16-Inch Alloy Cover
- Body Cover
The interiors of the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus can be customised with:
- Audio Infotainment & Audio Upgrade Kit
- Car Inverter & USB Charger
- Android & iOS Linked Mood Light
- Boot Organiser
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Smart Tracker
- Daytime Running Lamp
- High-Intensity Headlamp Bulbs
- Rear-View Camera With IRVM Mounted Screen
- Front Parking Assist
- Reverse Camera With Screen
- Logo Projector
- Mobile Holder
- Illuminated Scuff Plate
- Beige Head Rest Mounted 7-Inch DVD Touchscreen Set
- Dash Mats
- Heads-Up Display
- Seat Back Organiser
- Sun Shades
- Sporty Pedals
- Portable Car Chiller & Warmer
- Beige & Perf. Beige Vinyl Seat Cover
- Beige Embossed Black Vinyl Seat Cover
- Premium Beige Seat Cover
- Beige & Dark Brown Vinyl Seat Cover
- Black PVC Matt
- Black-Beige Designer Matt
- Black-Beige Box Print Carpet Matt
- Transparent PVC Matt
Prices for the accessories were not available in the brochure but you can contact a Mahindra dealership near you for the latest cost of the accessories.
Check out more images of the new TUV300 Plus below: