2018 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Accessories Revealed

Mahindra & Mahindra recently announced the launch of the new TUV300 Plus in the Indian market. The new, 9-seat version of the SUV has been priced at INR 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The TUV300 Plus is aimed to fill the gap for a 9-seater SUV under the INR 10-lakh price point in the Indian auto Industry. The TUV300 Plus uses a 2.2 litre mHAWKD120 engine which delivers 120 BHP of power, 280 Nm of torque and comes to a 6-speed manual transmission.

You can read all about the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus here

In latest updates, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the list of official accessories that buyers can add to the standard SUV. The long list of accessories includes a bunch of additions to the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

Outside, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus can be customised with:

  • Stainless Steel Full Front Covering Guard
  • Fog Lamp
  • Fog Lamp Chrome Surrounds
  • Chrome Door Handle Garnish
  • Stainless Steel Door Garnish
  • Aluminium Side Step
  • Body Side Moulding
  • Chrome ORVM Garnish With Blinker
  • Chrome Window Line
  • Rain Visor On Windows
  • Roof Carrier
  • Stainless Steel Scuff Plate
  • EPDM Front Guard
  • Ranger Front Guard
  • U Fog Protector Front Guard
  • Stepped Rear Guard
  • Oval Rear Guard
  • 16-Inch Wheel Cover
  • 16-Inch Alloy Cover
  • Body Cover

The interiors of the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus can be customised with:

  • Audio Infotainment & Audio Upgrade Kit
  • Car Inverter & USB Charger
  • Android & iOS Linked Mood Light
  • Boot Organiser
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Smart Tracker
  • Daytime Running Lamp
  • High-Intensity Headlamp Bulbs
  • Rear-View Camera With IRVM Mounted Screen
  • Front Parking Assist
  • Reverse Camera With Screen
  • Logo Projector
  • Mobile Holder
  • Illuminated Scuff Plate
  • Beige Head Rest Mounted 7-Inch DVD Touchscreen Set
  • Dash Mats
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Seat Back Organiser
  • Sun Shades
  • Sporty Pedals
  • Portable Car Chiller & Warmer
  • Beige & Perf. Beige Vinyl Seat Cover
  • Beige Embossed Black Vinyl Seat Cover
  • Premium Beige Seat Cover
  • Beige & Dark Brown Vinyl Seat Cover
  • Black PVC Matt
  • Black-Beige Designer Matt
  • Black-Beige Box Print Carpet Matt
  • Transparent PVC Matt

Prices for the accessories were not available in the brochure but you can contact a Mahindra dealership near you for the latest cost of the accessories.

