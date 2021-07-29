A Slew Of Electric Royal Enfields Are In The Works; Confirms Siddhartha Lal

All the major two-wheeler manufacturers in India are now trying to hop on the electric mobility bandwagon. EV startups might have kickstarted the electric revolution in India but the biggies of the game are providing the much-needed fuel into this transition. Bajaj Auto and TVS have already made it official that they are going to set up a separate vertical for electric vehicles and now, Royal Enfield too, has announced that it is working on a complete range of electric bikes in order to cater to a different set of customers across various markets.

Rather than phasing out ICE-powered vehicles completely, the company plans to continue working on its internal combustion engine offerings alongside the electric vehicle models. The said announcement was made in the integrated annual report for FY2020-21.

Official statement

“The Electric Vehicles segment is gaining momentum with positive policy action. With an eye on the future, we are strategically working on developing our future EV products, while we continue to work on our internal combustion engine offerings. We have state-of-the-art capabilities in product development and manufacturing, coupled with a strong brand and an extensive distribution network. We are leveraging all that with our keen understanding of consumers to develop a complete range of premium electric vehicles and services for global markets, in our inimitable style of modern classic motorcycles”, said Siddhartha Lal, managing director, Eicher Motors.

In the annual report, Royal Enfield noted that “Developing electric powertrain is of environmental and economic significance for the Company. The transition involves building capacity of the ecosystem for Electric Vehicles and inspiring bold brand perspectives. EML strives to make a positive impact and align with the vision of ‘Automotive Mission Plan: 2016-26’ that focusses on safe, efficient and environment-friendly mobility for customers and encompasses Electric Vehicles as well.”

Royal Enfield currently enjoys huge popularity in the domestic market and has started proving its mettle in the international markets as well. Products such as the Himalayan and the 650 twins have already proven RE’s prowess in developing revolutionary motorcycles and we believe that RE could achieve similar feat with its electric motorcycles as well. Jawa too, is planning to foray into the electric mobility segment. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see both these electric retro classics battle it out?