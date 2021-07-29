Skoda India Axes Plans for CNG variants

Volkswagen and Skoda India dropped their plans to launch diesel powertrains in the Indian market with their new 2.0 project. Due to the need for more efficient powertrains, Skoda had been testing CNG powertrain for the Rapid. The CNG would have been mated to the turbocharged 1.0 TSI turbo petrol unit. Recently, a twitter user asked Zac Hollis about the launch of CNG variants. Zac Hollis went on to state that they are reviewing the future powertrains but there are no plans to launch a CNG variant as of now.

Skoda India future plans

Skoda India has a slew of new launches lined up for FY2021-2022. The first launch was the Octavia followed by the popular mid-size SUV Kushaq. One of the upcoming launches will be the Kodiaq SUV in a BS6 avatar. The BS6 Kodiaq will come with a turbocharged 2 litre TSI motor which produces 190hp and 320nm of torque mated to a 7 speed DSG gearbox. The interior gets a 10.25 inch display which is compatible with android auto and apple carplay. Additional features include virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, electronic parking brake, 360 degree parking camera and Canton premium sound system. The BS6 Kodiaq will launch by the end of this year.

The more significant launch for Skoda will be the upcoming Slavia sedan. It will be based on the MQB-AO(IN) platform like the Kushaq. It will share its powertrain options with the Kushaq too which is the turbocharged 1.0 litre 3 cylinder tsi engine that produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It could also get a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4 cylinder tsi engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual clutch automatic transmission. The car is expected to come with LED lights, two spoke steering wheel, sunroof, touchscreen compatible with android auto and apple carplay, ESC and cruise control to name a few features. The name of the new sedan is rumoured to be Slavia and it is set to be revealed by the end of this year.