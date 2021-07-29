Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Is Back On Sale In Pune And Bengaluru!

Electric scooters are in huge demand in our country and it won’t be wrong if we said that electric scooters are leading the front when it comes to the Indian electric mobility scenario. So much so that manufacturers have to sell their respective electric offerings through flash sales. Ola electric scooter received a rave response from its potential customers as it received more than 1 lakh bookings on the first day itself. If you are from Pune or Bengaluru and are planning to buy a premium electric scooter in the coming days, we have got some good news for you.

Bajaj Auto has announced the reopening of bookings for its popular Chetak electric scooter in the cities of Pune and Bengaluru on Wednesday. Customers interested in the Chetak scooter can register at the company’s official website. The company has previously announced a temporary halt on the bookings in Pune and Bengaluru a few months back.

Pricing and other details

Bookings are now open on the company’s official website for India and interested customers can book the Chetak for a token amount of Rs 2,000. The price of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter for the base Urbane variant is Rs 1,42,988 in Pune. On the other hand, the range-topping Premium trim will set you back by Rs 1,44,987 and hence, costs around Rs 2,000 more. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Specs

The electric Chetak is powered by an electric motor that generates 3.8kW/4.08kW (continuous/peak power) and 16Nm of torque. The IP-67 rated powertrain is fed by a 3kWh Li-ion battery which is also rated for the same level of environmental protection as the motor. The system allows the Bajaj Chetak Electric to hit a top speed of 60 kmph and two riding modes are on offer – Eco and Sport.

Compared to a petrol-powered scooter, Bajaj Chetak Electric specifications are different in terms of power and certain other things. When it comes to charging, the battery is a fixed unit and cannot be removed to be charged separately. It doesn’t support fast charging and via a complimentary home charger and onboard cable, it can be plugged in for 25% power to be recharged in 1 hour. For a full charge, the unit takes approximately 5 hours. For the battery and the scooter, Bajaj offers a 3-year standard warranty.