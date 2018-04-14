7th Hero MTB Shimla Cycling Challenge Kicked-Off On April 13, 2018

Hero Cycles is back with its annual MTB challenge, the Hero MTB Shimla, to be held from April 13th-15th, 2018. The Hero MTB Himalaya- Shimla Edition is a two-day MTB XC race that is held every year in the month of April. The host city, as suggested by the name, is Shimla. The race takes riders through some of the most pristine sections of the Shivalik Mountains, also known as the lesser Himalayas or the foothills of the Himalayas.

This time around, riders will have to pedal their way through uphill tracks, speedy downhill tracks, village back roads, beautiful meadows, thick vegetation and jeep tracks.

Hero Cycles has thoroughly researched new trails that traverse through dense forests and tricky single track sections to enable a cyclist to savor real mountain biking experience. The new and tougher route is expected to make the race more challenging.

The prize distribution ceremony for the race will be graced by the Chief Guest, Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, on April 15, 2018 at Woodville Palace, Shimla. The race boasts of exciting prizes worth INR 6.5 lakh in this version. Hero Sprint Pro – a new range of bikes launched by Hero Cycles, specially designed for comfort with superior ergonomics, will also be given away to winners.

The riders will be camping in Mashobra, giving them time to relish the outdoors and reap the full benefits of the beautiful Himalayan weather in spring. The campsite will offer luxurious stay for riders nestled within the forest, as a addition to the overall race experience.