Tata Motors To Offer Special Support To Kerala Flood Affected Customers

Kerala is reeling from the floods. The entire country is pouring in any kind of support that can be provided to the flood affected people in the state. Car manufacturers are too are offering any help they can to their flood affected customers. The latest to announce special support for flood affected customers in Kerala is Tata Motors.

Tata Motors Limited Passenger Vehicle division, on observing the unprecedented rains situation in state of Kerala, has decided to offer free of cost towing assistance to all rain affected Tata Motors Cars and UVs. Customers of Kerala are informed through SMS on precautions to be taken care on vehicles in this kind of situation.

Any affected customer can contact Tata Motors’ Toll free assistance number 1802097979 and get his vehicle towed to nearest Tata Motors Authorized workshop. This assistance will be provided once the situation in Kerala becomes transport worthy.